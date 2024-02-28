Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.10 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMR stock opened at $438.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $132.72 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $374.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.61.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.