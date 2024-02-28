Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW) Short Interest Up 451.6% in February

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 451.6% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 40,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSAW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

