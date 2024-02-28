AMB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMB Financial stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. AMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It provides savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

