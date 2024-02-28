AMB Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMB Financial stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. AMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.
About AMB Financial
