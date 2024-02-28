Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a growth of 1,286.3% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Trading Down 9.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEBZY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,968. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.