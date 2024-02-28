Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.87. Approximately 1,326,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,677,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,740.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,898 shares of company stock worth $4,493,552 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,023,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 524,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

