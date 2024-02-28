Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $708.44

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $708.44 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00066722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00018472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

