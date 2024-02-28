Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen Sells 3,900 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 749,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,060. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RCUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17,148.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 768,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.