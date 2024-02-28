Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of AMID remained flat at $32.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s payout ratio is -13.64%.
The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.
