Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Down 75.9% in February

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMID remained flat at $32.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s payout ratio is -13.64%.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

