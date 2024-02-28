Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Insider John E. Davis Sells 3,514 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) insider John E. Davis sold 3,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $71,228.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,695.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AORT stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.07. 298,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,552. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

