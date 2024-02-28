Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Down 74.1% in February

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of APWC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. 5,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable ( NASDAQ:APWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APWC

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.