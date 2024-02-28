AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
