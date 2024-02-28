Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.35

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 242754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.