Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank OZK Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OZKAP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,538. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.84. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

