BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $178.39. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $77.08 and a 52-week high of $190.00.
BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile
