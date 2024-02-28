Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.25. 1,873,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,158. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

