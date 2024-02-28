BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.0 %

BeiGene stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,103. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $230,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.90.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

