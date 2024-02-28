BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.48 and traded as low as C$19.24. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 28,666 shares.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 33.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BELLUS Health
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.