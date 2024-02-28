Berry Global Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Berry Global Group has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Barclays dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

