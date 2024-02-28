Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.48 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $61,440.29 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,206.72 billion and approximately $88.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00487869 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00132336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,640,556 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

