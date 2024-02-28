Bitcoin (BTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $88.48 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $61,440.29 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,206.72 billion and approximately $88.48 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00487869 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00045503 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00132336 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,640,556 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
