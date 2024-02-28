Bittensor Price Tops $616.83 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $616.83 or 0.01003965 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $3.91 billion and approximately $26.80 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bittensor alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Token Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,332,503 tokens. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,327,602. The last known price of Bittensor is 595.40062293 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $26,715,682.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bittensor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bittensor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.