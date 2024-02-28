Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Increased by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $43,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $17.51 on Wednesday, hitting $3,495.63. The stock had a trading volume of 339,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,401. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,576.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,257.96.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

