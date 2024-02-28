Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $355.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.58.

Shares of SAM traded down $64.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.67. 508,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,204. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.44 and a 200-day moving average of $355.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

