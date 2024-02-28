BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Trading 2.6% Higher

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97). Approximately 26,092 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 406% from the average daily volume of 5,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.92).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78. The company has a market capitalization of £30.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.03.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

