Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt Sells 25,000 Shares

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 327,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
