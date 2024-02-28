Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt Sells 25,000 Shares

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.13. The stock had a trading volume of 327,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

