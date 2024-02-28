Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
Shares of BPYPM stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.
