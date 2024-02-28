Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Preferred’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Shares of BPYPM stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Get Brookfield Property Preferred alerts:

About Brookfield Property Preferred

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Preferred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.