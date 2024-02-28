Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Bruker has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $84.88.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 67.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 70.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

