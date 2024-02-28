C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.29 and a 1 year high of $106.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.