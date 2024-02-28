CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
CalAmp Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of CAMP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,474. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
