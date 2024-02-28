CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CalAmp Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of CAMP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,474. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.05.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -10.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CalAmp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in CalAmp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

