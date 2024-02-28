Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. 1,718,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,315. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

