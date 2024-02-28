Canadian Zinc (TSE:CZN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Zinc Co. (TSE:CZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.12. Canadian Zinc shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 122,370 shares.

Canadian Zinc Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 867.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Canadian Zinc

Canadian Zinc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Prairie Creek mine, a zinc-lead-silver property located in the Northwest Territories. It also owns a mineral land package in central Newfoundland, which comprises lead, copper, silver, gold, and zinc deposits.

