Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857,748 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up about 13.2% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Cannae worth $53,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cannae by 2.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cannae by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.60. 696,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

