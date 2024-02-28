Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 159,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 423,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16.

In related news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 443,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,974.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,300 shares of company stock worth $2,302,957. Company insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 519.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

