Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.72

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$102.72 and traded as high as C$115.73. Cargojet shares last traded at C$113.51, with a volume of 79,529 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$187.00 to C$184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.82.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.