CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 150,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,854. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 130.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 113.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,470,000 after buying an additional 7,863,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CarGurus by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CarGurus by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Stories

