CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. CarGurus’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. CarGurus updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.29 EPS.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 104,198 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.