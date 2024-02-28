Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.242 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$13.25 and a one year high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Insider selling at JPM: A Closer Look Amidst Historic CEO Sale
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Workday Stock Price is Working on a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.