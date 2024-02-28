Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Issues Earnings Results

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $823.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

