CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. 679,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,920. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $30,364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,285,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,311,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,481,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

