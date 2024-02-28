CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Issues Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,940. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 105,372 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,364,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 495,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,347 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at $16,380,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

