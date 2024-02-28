CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 5.94%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis.
CAVA Group Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE:CAVA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $58.22.
Institutional Trading of CAVA Group
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CAVA Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CAVA Group Company Profile
CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
