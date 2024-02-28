Caxton Associates LP Sells 11,037 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,037 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,471 shares of company stock worth $1,405,537. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $159.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

