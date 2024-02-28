Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Sets New 12-Month High at $199.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $196.58, with a volume of 633020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.46.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $6,877,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

