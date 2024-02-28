CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $44.66 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.66 million and $5.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014839 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00015976 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,473.03 or 1.00055540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00179858 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008173 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05555155 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,515,048.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

