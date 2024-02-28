Chia (XCH) Price Hits $40.20

Chia (XCH) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Chia has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for about $40.20 or 0.00064523 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $402.89 million and $25.35 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 31,020,820 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,184 coins. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency developed by Chia Network Inc. that uses a “proof of space and time” (PoST) consensus mechanism. The native token, XCH, is used to reward “farmers” who allocate unused disk space to secure the network. Chia aims to reduce the environmental impact of crypto farming and mining. XCH is used as a reward mechanism, for transaction fees, and as a digital medium of exchange. Chia was created by Chia Network Inc., co-founded in 2017 by Bram Cohen, the inventor of BitTorrent.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

