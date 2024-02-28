China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 1st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 1st.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. 1,414,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,183. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

