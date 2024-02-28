China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.19

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

China Merchants Port Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operations, Bonded Logistics Operations, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities; and property development and investment.

Featured Articles

