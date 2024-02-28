Citizens Bancshares Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Citizens Bancshares Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of CZBS traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 4,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

