Citizens Bancshares Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $1.00 (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Citizens Bancshares Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of CZBS traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 4,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $49.25.
About Citizens Bancshares
