City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Buys $12,224.63 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 121 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,224.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,503.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
City Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on CHCO
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than City
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.