City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Buys $12,224.63 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 121 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,224.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,503.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

City Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.98. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 6,212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 253,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 249,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter worth $11,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,296 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in City by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in City by 229.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 89,408 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

