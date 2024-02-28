Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

