Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCOGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE CCO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clear Channel Outdoor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Earnings History for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.