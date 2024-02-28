Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 383.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the period.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

